MEXICO CITY, Sept 9 Mexican Finance Minister Ernesto Cordero resigned on Friday to run for president, though he faces a tough battle to win the ruling party's nomination and then beat the main opposition rival.

Cordero, 43, is an ally of President Felipe Calderon but polls show him running third in the race for the nomination of their conservative National Action Party, or PAN.

After resigning, Cordero said he was not seeking the presidency "out of personal ambition" but to continue the work that Calderon's government had begun.

Surveys show Cordero's internal rivals -- Josefina Vazquez Mota, the PAN's former leader in the lower house of Congress, and former interior minister Santiago Creel -- have more backing both among party supporters and the public in general.

While the PAN faces a bruising campaign for the nomination, the opposition Institutional Revolutionary Party, or PRI, appears to be uniting behind Enrique Pena Nieto, the governor of the State of Mexico. Pena Nieto already has a big lead in early polls ahead of the presidential election next July.

"I don't think he (Cordero) is going to be a competitive alternative," said political analyst Fernando Dworak.

The PRI ruled Mexico for 71 straight years until the PAN ousted it in a 2000 election.

An old friend of Calderon's, Cordero was a near unknown when appointed finance minister in Dec. 2009. He oversaw Mexico's recovery from a deep recession in the global financial crisis, although growth is now slowing.

Cordero will be replaced by Jose Antonio Meade, who was previously energy minister. [ID:nN1E788176]

Cordero has recently been accused by the opposition of using public money to fund his campaign for the presidency.

His public image was hurt with some clumsy comments that critics have used to portray him as a politician oblivious of the tough economic situation that many Mexicans face.

Earlier this year, he said families earning 6,000 pesos (around $500) a month could afford to pay a mortgage, a car loan and private education for their children. Mexico's minimum wage is close to 60 pesos per day, or just over $140 a month.

In recent weeks, Cordero started his campaign by holding weekend meetings with regional PAN leaders across Mexico.

The son of a doctor and a nurse, he became a friend of the older Calderon when they were studying economics at a prestigious private college in Mexico.

Calderon was narrowly elected in 2006 and his presidency has been dominated by his war against Mexico's powerful drug cartels, a conflict that has killed over 42,000 people.

The government's failure to crush the cartels or slow the killing has hurt the PAN's chances at the next election. Calderon is barred by law from seeking a second term.

($12.6 pesos)