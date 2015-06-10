MEXICO CITY, June 9 The head coach of Mexico's national soccer team, Miguel Herrera, will be fined for a breach of ethics for tweeting his support for the country's Green Party in last Sunday's midterm election, a top soccer official said on Tuesday.

The ethics code of Mexico's soccer federation requires both coach and players to remain neutral in matters of religion and politics.

Federation director Hector Gonzalez said in a radio interview that the fine could reach 140,000 pesos ($8,990).

"He recognizes that he made a mistake," said Gonzalez.

Herrera on Sunday tweeted, "Don't forget to vote, let's go for the Greens."

In another tweet, he said, "the Greens deliver."

Herrera could not be reached immediately for comment on the fine.

Mexico's Green Party, a junior partner of the ruling Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) of President Enrique Pena Nieto, has faced hundreds of millions of pesos in fines this year due to a variety of campaign violations.

Gonzalez said two of Herrera's players on the national squad, Oribe Peralta and Marco Fabian, will also be fined for similar electioneering favoring the Greens.

The Greens won about 7 percent of the nationwide vote in the Sunday elections, which proved key to helping Pena Nieto's coalition maintain its slim majority in the lower house of Congress. ($1 = 15.5722 Mexican pesos) (Reporting by Lizbeth Diaz; Editing by Leslie Adler)