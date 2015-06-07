* Pena Nieto's party expected to keep narrow majority
* Campaign overshadowed by murders, teacher protests
* Soldiers and police beef up security in restive states
(Adds weekend violence, activists burning ballot boxes)
By Dave Graham and Max De Haldevang
MEXICO CITY, June 7 Mexican President Enrique
Pena Nieto's party is expected to keep its slim working majority
in the lower house of Congress in legislative elections on
Sunday despite discontent about corruption, gang violence and
lackluster economic growth.
Mexicans also began casting their ballots for nine state
governorships and more than 1,000 state and municipal posts,
with voting due to run until 2300 GMT and preliminary results
expected around 0300 GMT on Monday.
At least seven candidates and nine campaign officials were
murdered in campaigning soured by drug cartel intimidation and
dissident teachers protesting against education reforms.
Fresh violence flared over the weekend, with 13 people
killed on Saturday when gangs clashed near the resort city of
Acapulco, but the incident appeared to be unrelated to the
election.
Early on Sunday dozens of ballot boxes were burned by
activists in Guerrero and Oaxaca states, two of Mexico's most
restive. But all but a handful of polling stations across the
country were operating normally, officials said.
After pushing through economic reforms early in his
presidency, Pena Nieto has been hit by allegations of corruption
and a failure to bring drug violence under control.
First, he was buffeted by criticism over the apparent
massacre of 43 students last September by a drug gang working
with local police. Then he had to contend with accusations of
corruption following revelations that he, his wife and his
finance minister had bought houses from government contractors.
There were 1,374 murders across Mexico in April, the highest
monthly total in nearly a year, police data shows.
Still, although Pena Nieto's approval rating has plummeted,
polls suggest his centrist Institutional Revolutionary Party
(PRI) could hold the thin majority it has with its allies in the
lower house, partly due to weakness and splits in the
opposition.
The PRI, with its partners the Green Party and the smaller
New Alliance party (PANAL) won 251 of 500 lower house seats in
the 2012 elections with around 42 percent of the total vote.
Polls suggest they will be close to that total again.
Having fulfilled the bulk of his main legislative pledges,
including measures to end the state oil and gas monopoly and
open up the telecoms sector to competition, Pena Nieto is not
expected to rely on Congress as much in his last three years.
However, the government still has legislation pending,
including bills aimed at encouraging investment in rural areas.
The reforms have yet to kick-start strong economic growth
and the government recently cut its forecast for the third year
running. Analysts predict growth of little more than 2.5 percent
in 2015.
But much of the focus is on southwestern Mexico, which has
been blighted by political murders. In addition, militant
teachers are threatening to sabotage the vote if Pena Nieto does
not scrap performance evaluations which are at the heart of his
education reform.
Thousands of soldiers and federal police were sent to the
most troubled states at the weekend to safeguard the vote.
(Additional reporting by Liz Diaz, David Alire Garcia and
Gabriel Stargardter; Editing by Simon Gardner and Mark
Trevelyan)