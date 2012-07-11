* Advisers will help craft deals with other parties
* Pena Nieto to wait for tribunal ruling for official team
By Anahi Rama and Ana Isabel Martinez
MEXICO CITY, July 11 Mexican President-elect
Enrique Pena Nieto called on rival parties to rally around his
plans for economic reforms on Wednesday, naming a team of
advisers to help negotiate deals in the new Congress.
Pena Nieto's election win on July 1 will bring the
Institutional Revolutionary Party, or PRI, which ruled Mexico
for most of the 20th century, back to power after more than a
decade on the sidelines.
The youthful former governor ran on a platform of ambitious,
market-friendly tax, labor and energy reforms, but his plans
could hit snags after the PRI failed to win a majority in either
the Senate or the lower house of Congress.
"We will have a diverse Congress where no party has an
absolute majority and as a result, all the parties will be
responsible for coming to agreements," Pena Nieto told a news
conference.
"It is time to agree, not impose," he said. "Time to build,
not obstruct."
The new Congress convenes in September and PRI lawmakers
have said there is a window of opportunity to push through some
reforms before Pena Nieto takes office in December.
"We will start promoting these issues at the start of the
next legislature," said Luis Videgaray, Pena Nieto's campaign
manager, who was named on Wednesday to coordinate reform
initiatives for the new government.
During the administration of outgoing President Felipe
Calderon, the PRI helped block many similar market-friendly
reforms. Pena Nieto now says the changes are necessary to
transform the country and insists his party is behind him.
Pena Nieto shied away from naming an official transition
team before the electoral tribunal formally declares a winner, a
decision that could take two more months.
The runner-up in the race, leftist Andres Manuel Lopez
Obrador, rejected the election results, accusing the PRI of
widespread vote buying and could ask the tribunal to annul the
election. Lopez Obrador also contested his much narrower loss to
Calderon in 2006, launching protests that choked Mexico's
capital city for weeks. The PRI denies the allegations.
TARGETING INCREASED ECONOMIC GROWTH
Pena Nieto said Jesus Murillo, a lawyer and former governor
of the central state of Hidalgo, would head up his defense in
front of electoral authorities.
Murillo will work with Videgaray and another former Hidalgo
governor, Miguel Angel Osorio Chong, to plot strategy in the
interim.
On the campaign trail, Pena Nieto said Mexico could reach
growth rates of 6 percent a year with more job creation and
improved tax collection. He p r omised to lure more private
investment to state-run oil monopoly Pemex to turn around a
slide in oil production. Mexico is currently projecting growth
between 3.25 and 4.25 percent for 2012.
"We will be working with experts to craft the economic
reform proposals that will without a doubt form the basis of
increased economic growth," Pena Nieto said.
Calderon's conservative National Action Party, or PAN,
finished third in the race, as voters tired of lackluster
economic growth and more than 55,000 drug war deaths during his
six-year te r m.
(Reporting by Anahi Rama; Writing by Mica Rosenberg; Editing by
Peter Cooney)