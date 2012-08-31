* Runner-up refuses to accept election loss
* Calls for rally in Mexico City on Sept. 9
* Says civil disobedience a duty for just cause
By Lizbeth Diaz
MEXICO CITY, Aug 31 Mexico's electoral tribunal
confirmed Enrique Pena Nieto as president-elect on Friday, but
his rival refused to accept defeat and held out the possibility
of further protests that could hamper reform efforts.
The tribunal threw out an attempt to overturn the election
result by leftist leader Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who had
accused Pena Nieto of laundering money and buying votes in the
July election.
Centrist Pena Nieto, 46, will be sworn in on Dec. 1 and has
pledged a raft of fiscal, labor and energy reforms, which Lopez
Obrador is likely to resist.
"It's time to start a new chapter of responsible work for
Mexico and unity," Pena Nieto said in an address at the court
following the ruling. "Let's work together for the reforms that
Mexico needs."
He said he would announce his transition team in the coming
days and would set out reforms aiming to improve governmental
transparency and battle corruption in the weeks ahead.
Lopez Obrador, whose supporters blocked many of Mexico
City's main thoroughfares for weeks after he narrowly lost the
2006 election, rejected the judges' decision.
"I cannot accept the tribunal's ruling, which has declared
the presidential election valid," he told reporters, calling for
a rally in Mexico City's main square on Sept. 9.
"Then we will determine what happens next."
Lopez Obrador did not specify the steps he was considering
but his words recalled the disruptive protests of 2006.
"Civil disobedience is an honorable duty when directed
against the thieves of the hope and happiness of the people,"
the silver-haired 58-year-old said.
A former mayor of Mexico City, Lopez Obrador accused Pena
Nieto and his Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) of buying
5 million votes with illegal funding and plying voters with
presents ranging from supermarket gift cards to fertilizer,
cement and livestock.
The delay in endorsing the July 1 election result has meant
Pena Nieto has had to hold back on his plans to cut deals in
Congress over economic reforms which analysts say are vital to
boosting growth in Latin America's No. 2 economy.
THORN IN SIDE
Pena Nieto plans to make changes to the labor market, the
tax system and state oil monopoly Pemex, which he hopes will
help boost economic growth to about 6 percent a year.
But the planned measures stray into sensitive territory for
many Mexicans, including members of the PRI, whose early years
in power in the 1930s were marked by socialist policies
including the nationalization of the oil industry in 1938.
Pena Nieto wants to encourage more private investment in
Pemex, which became a symbol of Mexican self-sufficiency, and
soften labor laws. He is also expected to review extending a
sales tax to food and medicine, a measure the PRI has blocked in
the past because it is seen as raising the burden on the poor.
Far-reaching changes on oil and taxes face strong opposition
from the left, and could be resisted by leftists within the PRI,
and Pena Nieto will be keen to avoid big street protests after
his bruising road to securing presidential legitimacy.
As a result, those reforms will probably have to wait until
he is firmly installed in the presidential palace. Pena Nieto
also knows he will have to reach out to opponents on reforms
after the PRI fell short of an outright majority in Congress.
Jorge Chabat, professor of international studies at the
Center for Research and Teaching in Economics (CIDE) in Mexico
City, expects Pena Nieto to be able to push reforms through, but
says Lopez Obrador will be a thorn in his side.
"He will make his life difficult," Chabat said. "Pena Nieto
will also have to negotiate with the PRI. That complicates
everything."
"The problem will be outside Congress too, because even if
the reforms are approved, the moment they are carried out there
will be marches and protests, perhaps roadblocks and even
violence, and that carries a political cost for any government."
Following the court ruling, Mexican employers' federation
Coparmex called on Pena Nieto to make good on his campaign
pledges, and said it would reject any attempt to foment unrest.
Nomura analyst Benito Berber said he did not expect mass
protests, 2006-style, given that Lopez Obrador had so far taken
a more moderate tone than at the last election.
The tribunal ruling would help to ease concerns about the
legitimacy of the PRI victory but did not mean an automatic
green light for wholesale reform, given Pena Nieto's plans to
first address corruption and clean government, he added.
"The coming weeks will be key for the outlook for reforms
because Pena Nieto will likely name his cabinet (sometime in
November) and establish the priorities for the reform agenda,"
Berber said in a note to clients.