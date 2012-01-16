MEXICO CITY Jan 16 Leftist presidential
hopeful Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who narrowly lost in 2006,
has pledged to break up Mexico's "monopolies" and press foreign
mining firms for more tax and better wages if he wins on July
1.
Obrador came within a whisker of beating President Felipe
Calderon in 2006, but this time around he is trailing
front-runner Enrique Pena Nieto of the opposition Institutional
Revolutionary Party by more than 20 points according to several
recent polls. However, the gap is closing. [ID:nN1E80F03X]
Here are some of the Lopez Obrador's policy pledges:
* Withdraw army troops from the streets over a period of
six months. More than 45,000 people have died from drug-related
violence since Calderon sent the army out to battle smuggling
gangs in 2006. Human rights group have accused the military of
torturing, kidnapping and murdering civilians.
* Reach 6 percent annual economic growth during his
presidency and pay for school or jobs for 7 million youths.
Mexico's economy has seen sluggish growth during the last
decade, growing only at about a third of the rate needed to
create enough jobs for the young entering the workforce.
* Promote monetary policies that generate economic growth.
Mexico has enjoyed a sustained period of low inflation but
Lopez Obrador says the central bank should also have a mandate
to boost growth and create more jobs.
* Combat "monopolies" and high prices for goods and
services. Key sectors of the Mexican economy such as
telecommunications and construction materials are dominated by
a few families such as that of Carlos Slim, the world's richest
man.
* Revitalize national petroleum company Pemex by increasing
the state's role. Production by Pemex has slumped in recent
years. Mexico must import gasoline and petrochemical products
at a high price because it does not have enough refineries.
Lopez Obrador plans to build five big refineries in three years
so Mexico can stop exporting crude and refine its own oil.
* Increase investment in education and give low-income
students scholarships to stay in school. Mexico's education
system fares poorly in international rankings and a powerful
teachers union has been resistant to change. Lopez Obrador said
public education must be taken out of the hands of Elba Esther
Gordillo, powerful boss of the teachers' union.
* Halve the salaries of the president and high-level
officials. Cabinet members in Mexico make about 144,000 pesos
($10,400) a month while the minimum wage in the country is
lower than $100 per month, less than 1 percent of a minister's
pay.
* Renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement,
especially in areas related to agriculture. Mexico's small
farmers have suffered from competition with better-equipped
agribusiness in the United States.
* Combat corruption through a special investigative
commission. Mexico currently ranks at 100, tied with 11 other
countries, out of 183 countries in Transparency International's
Corruption Perceptions Index, down about 30 places in the
global ranking since 2006.
* Create state-owned radio and TV networks to challenge the
domination of Televisa (TLVACPO.MX) and TV Azteca in Mexico's
television market. Lopez Obrador says they manipulate
information to benefit the ruling elite.
* Shift the tax burden from individuals to corporations.
Mexico has the lowest tax take as a proportion of gross
domestic product in the Organization for Economic Cooperation
and Development as well as among its Latin American peers.
* Ensure the salaries of Mexican workers at foreign mining
firms is closer to what those companies pay employees at home.
Make foreign mining firms pay the same taxes in Mexico that
they pay at home.
* Seek to step up Mexican cooperation with the United
States on social development and economic projects and move
away from a clear focus on security issues.
