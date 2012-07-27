MEXICO CITY, July 26 Thousands of protesters on
Thursday blockaded the studios of Mexico's most popular TV
network, accusing it of biased coverage of the July 1
presidential election.
Shouting "Tell the truth," the demonstrators, including
students and union workers, stopped employees entering the
offices of the Televisa studios in Mexico City although they
allowed others to leave.
The protesters allege that Televisa supported Enrique Pena
Nieto, who won the election by almost 7 percentage points over
leftist Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.
The protesters promised to continue the blockade for 24
hours.
Televisa, which carried on broadcasting as normal, argues
that it covered the election fairly and gave all candidates time
on prime-time news shows.
Televisa is the world's most popular Spanish language
network and sells its soap operas around the globe.
Lopez Obrador has claimed that Pena Nieto paid Televisa for
favorable coverage and bought votes. He has filed a legal
challenge to the vote with an electoral tribunal, asking it to
annul the ballot.
The tribunal has until September to rule on the accusations
and officially declare Pena Nieto as president. It is widely
expected to uphold the vote.
