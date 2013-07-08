(Adds detail on vote count in Baja California)
By Michael O'Boyle and Dave Graham
MEXICO CITY, July 7 Mexican President Enrique
Pena Nieto's plans for economic reform hung in the balance on
Sunday, with his party and the conservative opposition claiming
victory in a state election that could shake a fragile
cross-party alliance in Congress.
Nearly half of Mexico's 31 states held elections for a mix
of local parliaments and municipal governments, but all eyes
were on the race for governor in the state of Baja California, a
stronghold of the conservative National Action Party (PAN).
Both the PAN and Pena Nieto's Institutional Revolutionary
Party (PRI) said they had won the state shortly after polls
closed at 6 p.m. local time.
With votes from more than a fifth of polling stations
counted in Baja California, the PAN had a lead of 3.7 percentage
points over the PRI, or nearly 47.5 percent of the vote,
preliminary results from the local electoral authority showed.
Any dispute over the result could stoke tensions in the
so-called "Pact for Mexico" that Pena Nieto struck in December
with opposition leaders to work together on reforms.
A victory for the PAN in Baja California could prove more
useful to Pena Nieto than a win for his own party if it helps
strengthen the pact.
The PAN lost control of Mexico in last year's presidential
elections, and it is now the third force in Congress. But Pena
Nieto needs to keep them on board to push through planned
overhauls of state oil giant Pemex and the tax system.
Baja California was one of the PAN's few remaining bastions,
and the first state it wrested from the PRI 24 years ago. It
proved a major stepping stone to the PAN claiming the presidency
in 2000 after 71 consecutive years of rule by the PRI.
During the campaign in Baja California, PAN lawmakers
repeatedly accused the PRI of trying to steal the election by
buying votes, and they warned that any sign of fraud could
scuttle the national pact.
Both PAN chairman Gustavo Madero and his PRI counterpart
said on Sunday evening that their candidate had won the
governor's office, but there was no independent projection.
A few hours before the polls closed in Baja California,
Madero was asked how he viewed the future of the Pact for
Mexico, and said: "What I can say is that the need to reach
agreements is still there, it's still imperative for Mexico."
A poll late last month gave the PAN an eight-point lead over
the PRI in Baja California, which borders the U.S. state of
California.
VIOLENCE
The PAN's image has been hurt by public, petty infighting
since last year's drubbing, when voters punished the party for
failing to curb violence between warring drug cartels that has
claimed more than 70,000 lives since 2007.
The bloodshed has continued under Pena Nieto's rule and the
election campaign was marred by the murder of a number of
candidates, with one PAN lawmaker calling it the "most violent"
in Mexican history.
Jesus Zambrano, chairman of the leftist Party of the
Democratic Revolution (PRD), the other main party in Pena
Nieto's pact, demanded authorities clear up the killings, which
have also claimed the lives of his party activists.
"In a big part of the states, organized crime is acting in
favor of the PRI candidates," Zambrano said.
The PRI has persistently rejected such accusations.
Two more activists were killed over the weekend in Veracruz
state, one belonging to the PRI and another to the PRD.
If the PAN loses Baja California, Madero's leadership of the
party could be at stake. That in turn could threaten the pact -
a fact not lost on Mexicans looking to Pena Nieto to revive the
economy.
"The most convenient thing would be for the PAN to win,"
said Pedro Feria, 32, an out-of-work lawyer who supports the
PRI. "What I want is for them to focus on creating job
opportunities. I've been looking for a year now."
The pact has already pushed a wide-reaching education reform
and a major shake-up of competition in the telecoms sector
through Congress, with a separate bill aimed at spurring bank
lending expected to pass in coming weeks.
But the central planks of Pena Nieto's hopes to raise
economic growth to 6 percent a year from an average of barely 2
percent since the millennium began are reforms to bolster tax
revenues and open up Pemex to more private investment.
Those measures may be in doubt if the pact falls apart.
The PAN's Madero had laid the ground for a post-electoral
fight, pinning accusations of vote buying, fraud and corruption
against the PRI on a giant map of Mexico during the campaign.
PRI chairman Cesar Camacho said many accusations were
unfounded and made up to discredit the ruling party. He leveled
his own allegations that police were intimidating voters
supporting the PRI in Baja California.
(Additional reporting by Tomas Sarmiento and Luc Cohen; Writing
by Dave Graham; Editing by Kieran Murray)