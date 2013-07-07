By Simon Gardner
MEXICO CITY, July 7 Mexican President Enrique
Pena Nieto's sweeping economic reform plans hang in the balance
in local elections on Sunday with a strong opposition showing
seen as crucial to preserve a cross-party pact.
Nearly half of Mexico's 31 states are voting for a mix of
local parliaments and municipal governments, but all eyes are on
the race for governor in the state of Baja California, a
stronghold of the conservative National Action party (PAN).
The PAN lost control of Mexico in last year's presidential
elections, being relegated to the third force in Congress, but
Pena Nieto must keep them on board to help him push through
planned overhauls of giant state oil company Pemex and the tax
system.
Baja California is one of the PAN's few remaining bastions
and if the party can hold the state it could be just what Pena
Nieto needs to keep alive the so-called Pact for Mexico he
forged with opposition leaders upon taking office in December.
PAN lawmakers already have accused Pena Nieto's centrist
Institutional Revolutionary Party, or PRI, of trying to steal
the election by buying votes, and have warned that any sign of
fraud could scupper the political accord.
"If the elections don't go freely and democratically, it is
clear the pact will come to no good," said Francisco Dominguez,
a PAN senator on congressional commissions debating the shape of
energy and fiscal reforms. "It's very simple. If there are
complaints, if there are irregularities, we will act."
Baja California, which nestles along the U.S. border in
northwest Mexico, was the first state the PAN wrested from the
PRI 24 years ago as it eroded the party's stranglehold on power
before ending a 71-year ruling streak in 2000.
Although a poll late last month gave the PAN an eight-point
lead over the PRI in Baja California, the race is expected to be
tight, with some voters in the state weary of more than two
decades of rule by the same party.
Moreover, the PAN has been locked in public, petty
infighting since last year's drubbing, when voters castigated
the party for failing to curb violence between warring drug
cartels that has claimed more than 70,000 lives since 2007.
That bloodshed has continued, and the election campaign has
been marred by the murder of a number of candidates.
Jose Maria Martinez, a PAN senator presiding over a
committee to observe the electoral process, said last week the
elections would be the "most violent" in Mexican history.
BETTER THE STATUS QUO?
PAN Chairman Gustavo Madero will be under the spotlight, and
if Baja California is lost, it risks plunging the party into a
leadership crisis and endangering the pact - a fact not lost on
Mexicans looking to Pena Nieto to revive the economy.
"The most convenient thing would be for the PAN to win, so
it at least holds this governorship after last year's defeat and
so the pact remains in place," said Pedro Feria, 32, an
out-of-work lawyer who supports the PRI.
"What I want is for them to focus on creating job
opportunities. I've been looking for a year now. They should
create policies to help people progress," he added, sitting in
the blazing sun on a park bench in downtown Mexico City.
The pact has already pushed a wide-reaching education reform
and a major shake-up of competition in the telecoms sector
through Congress, with a separate bill aimed at spurring bank
lending expected to pass in coming weeks.
But the central planks of Pena Nieto's hopes to raise
economic growth to 6 percent a year from barely two percent
since the millennium began are the reform to improve the tax
take and the plan to open up Pemex to more private investment.
Those measures may be in doubt if the pact falls apart.
The PAN's Madero has laid the ground for post-electoral
fight, pinning accusations of vote buying, fraud and corruption
against the PRI on a giant map of Mexico during the campaign.
Adding fuel to the fire, a PAN candidate running in the
eastern state of Veracruz said a few days before the elections
that he had been kidnapped and questioned about party politics.
When asked about the incident, PRI Chairman Cesar Camacho
said he suspected the Veracruz case had been made up in an
attempt to discredit the ruling party and that reports were
surfacing to generate a "general sense of disorder and
discontent."
"It seems like an advance justification of defeat," he said.
(Editing by Dave Graham and David Storey)