MEXICO CITY May 20 Mexico's state-owned power
utility plans to start selling natural gas to the private sector
for the first time as it builds new pipelines, the company's top
executive said.
Industrial consumers would be the target market for the
sales, Enrique Ochoa, chief executive officer of the Federal
Electricity Commission, or CFE, told Reuters late on Monday.
Before energy reform legislation passed in December, only
state-run oil company Pemex was allowed by law to produce and
market natural gas.
"For us, this is a new opportunity that the reform allows,"
Ochoa said.
The legislation also ended the decades-long monopoly on
power generation held by the CFE, while calling for private
contracts to improve transmission and distribution
infrastructure.
The reform is expected to spur investment across the sector,
especially in natural gas production, which is increasingly the
country's low-cost option for power. Congress could approve the
rules as soon as June.
The government has said the reform will lower electricity
rates, particularly for industrial users, but Ochoa declined to
say how quickly that could occur.
The CFE's near-term priority, Ochoa said, is a major
expansion of the country's natural gas pipelines. This should
boost capacity to allow for more cheap imports from the United
States, where output is booming.
Ochoa said five new pipeline projects due to be put out to
contract later this year are designed to provide better
interconnectivity.
The five pipelines in northern Mexico would move almost 5.8
billion cubic feet of gas per day in a planned investment of
$2.25 billion.
"This will create a true national system of natural gas
pipelines to transport gas, with more backup for places where
there isn't enough," Ochoa said.
The specifications of the first two pipeline projects into
Durango and Chihuahua states should be public by July and open
to bids by private companies in September, he added.
All five pipelines should be finished between 2015 and 2017,
Ochoa said.
The CFE is also constructing five new gas-powered
combined-cycle power plants that should be complete by 2017, and
Ochoa added that another two would be announced soon.
Mexico now has installed power capacity of about 54
gigawatts, nearly half of which is from natural gas, while about
a fifth comes from costlier, dirtier fuel oil.
Ochoa said the CFE would like to keep moving away from fuel
oil, but the pace of transition would depend on the success of
pipeline expansion and new domestic gas production.
"Right now, the priority is natural gas because the price
makes sense and the opportunities are there," he said.
Ochoa said the CFE also wanted to produce more power from
renewable sources, in line with a government goal of generating
35 percent of Mexico's electricity needs from non-fossil fuel
sources by 2024.
Wind, solar, geothermal and especially hydroelectric sources
will grow fastest, Ochoa said, but additional nuclear power
beyond the country's single plant in eastern Veracruz state was
unlikely for the foreseeable future.
(Additional reporting by Dave Graham; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)