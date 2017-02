July 3 Mexico's Grupo Elektra is suing the country's stock exchange for damages after its share price plummeted earlier this year because of index methodology changes, the Bolsa Mexicana de Valores said in a statement on Tuesday.

Elektra, a supermarket and banking chain, claims its share price was hurt by changes that the Bolsa made to the way it calculates its IPC index. (Reporting By Elinor Comlay)