MEXICO CITY, July 10 Mexican construction conglomerate Elementia, part-owned by billionaire Carlos Slim, will price its initial public offering (IPO) at 17 pesos per share, the company said on Friday, below the range it had originally proposed.

In a preliminary prospectus last month, Elementia said it planned to offer 201 million shares at a range of between 20 and 25 pesos per share. It was not immediately clear why the company had reduced the share price.

