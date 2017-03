MEXICO CITY, July 10 Shares of Mexican construction conglomerate Elementia, part-owned by billionaire Carlos Slim, rose more than 7 percent to 18.3 pesos per share in their debut on Mexico's stock exchange in early trading on Friday.

The company announced earlier on Friday it had priced its initial public offering (IPO) at 17 pesos per share, below the range it had originally proposed. (Reporting by Gabriela Lopez)