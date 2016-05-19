MEXICO CITY May 19 The head of retail fuel
company Gulf Oil International's local unit said on Thursday he
believes Mexico could speed up the opening of its fuel sector by
liberalizing gasoline and diesel prices ahead of a 2018
deadline.
Historic energy reform finalized in 2014 ended state-owned
oil company Pemex's longstanding monopoly, allowing private
companies to establish their own non-Pemex branded gas stations
for the first time since the 1930s.
Since then, motorists in Mexico have had no choice besides
Pemex, and the country's 11,400 Pemex franchises have been
required by law to buy their fuels from the Mexican oil giant.
Last month, though, Mexico allowed private companies to
import fuels for the first time, nine months ahead of schedule.
Sergio de la Vega, chief executive of Gulf Mexico, said in
an interview that companies' decision to buy imported fuels will
only make sense once the finance ministry no longer sets fuel
prices, a system currently scheduled to end at the beginning of
2018.
"I think it's possible that prices will be liberalized
before 2018," said de la Vega, a former executive with Swiss
commodities trader Glencore PLC, adding that he has not
been given any such assurance by the government.
"Right now, prices aren't liberalized and there's no
certainty that the imports will be competitive. They could be
very cheap or very expensive," he said.
The finance ministry did not immediately respond to request
for comment.
Gulf Mexico plans to open 100 gas stations this year in
Mexico's 18 biggest cities, and ramp up to about 17 percent of
the national market in three years, said de la Vega. He said the
company has more than 1,000 Pemex franchises "in the pipeline"
that have said they will switch to Gulf.
The first five Gulf gas stations will open in July in Mexico
City, Guadalajara, Monterrey, Puebla and in the state of Mexico
just outside the capital.
De la Vega said Gulf also expects to complete distribution
projects by the end of 2017, including at ports, either by
itself or with another company so that it can import fuels at
its own installations. He did not offer details.
Before then, the company will have to buy fuel from Pemex,
which operates six domestic refineries, as well as pay to use
the company's existing pipelines and storage facilities.
The executive said eventually buying imported fuels from
Glencore "is a very attractive option."
(Reporting by David Alire Garcia and Ana Isabel Martinez;
Editing by Bernard Orr)