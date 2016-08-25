MEXICO CITY, Aug 24 Mexico's energy regulator
said on Wednesday that 26 companies had qualified to participate
in the country's deep-water oil tender in December, the jewel in
the crown of a landmark energy sector opening.
Of the 26 companies that have qualified for the so-called
Round 1.4 tender, 16 are operators, including state-owned oil
giant Pemex, and 10 are financial partners, the
National Hydrocarbons Commission (CNH) said on Twitter.
Any consortia that form will be revealed on Nov. 28, the CNH
said.
Below is the list of companies that have qualified:
Atlantic Rim México, S. de R.L. de C.V.
BHP Billiton Petróleo Operaciones de México, S. de
R.L. de C.V.
BP Exploration México, S.A. de C.V.
Chevron Energía de México S. de R.L. de C.V.
China Offshore Oil Corporation E&P Mexico, S.A.P.I.
de C.V.
Eni México, S. de R.L. de C.V.
ExxonMobil Exploración y Producción México S. de R.L.
de C.V.
Galp Energía E&P BBV.
Hess México Oil and Gas, S. de R.L. de C.V.
Inpex Corporation
Lukoil International Upstream Holding B.V.
Mitsubishi Corporation
Mitsui & Co. Ltd
Murphy Sur S. de R.L. de C.V.
NBL México, INC
ONGC Videsh Limited
PC Carigali México Operations, S.A. de C.V.
Petro-Canada (International) Holdings B.V.
Petróleo Brasileiro México, S. de R.L. de C.V.
Petróleos Mexicanos
Repsol Exploración México, S.A. de C.V.
Ophir Mexico HoldingsLimited
Shell Exploración y Extracción de México, S.A. de
C.V.
Sierra O&G Exploración y Producción, S. de R.L. de
C.V.
Statoil E&P México, S.A. de C.V.
Total E&P México, S.A. de C.V.
(Reporting by Jean Luis Arce; Editing by Sandra Maler)