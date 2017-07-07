(Adds details on auction)
MEXICO CITY, July 6 Mexico expects to launch
four more oil and gas auctions before the current president's
term concludes in November 2018, Energy Minister Pedro Joaquin
Coldwell said at a conference on Thursday.
The government had previously said three more tenders were
planned, but Coldwell said a fourth would be a mix of fields
including some deep water areas.
The tender could also include shallow water fields as well
as gas-rich shale areas, he said.
A constitutional energy overhaul in 2013 paved the way for
the auctions by ending the decades-long monopoly enjoyed by
national oil company Petroleos Mexicanos, better known as Pemex.
A champion of the energy opening, President Enrique Pena
Nieto was elected in 2012 to a six-year term and is by law
prohibited from seeking reelection.
The front-runner to succeed Pena Nieto in Mexico's 2018
election is Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, a vocal opponent of the
oil opening who could put a halt to future auctions.
Coldwell said bid terms for the next deep water oil auction
should be published by the end of this month, with contracts
awarded by early January.
An onshore oil auction covering 24 blocks will take place
next week, following a shallow water tender last month.
(Reporting by Adriana Barrera; Editing by Andrew Hay)