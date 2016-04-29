MEXICO CITY, April 28 Mexico's Senate on
Thursday named new commissioners to the country's two energy
regulators and a new independent adviser for national oil
company Pemex.
The Senate chose two new commissioners for oil regulator
CNH, Hector Moreira and Gaspar Franco. Moreira replaces former
commissioner Edgar Rangel, who died suddenly last month.
For Mexico's energy regulator CRE, the Senate selected
Guillermo Garcia Alcocer as president and Luis Guillermo Pineda
as a commissioner.
The commissioners were selected from lists of candidates
that President Enrique Pena Nieto had sent to the Senate.
The senators also named Felipe Duarte as an independent
adviser to Pemex, on the recommendation of Pena Nieto. Duarte
replaces Jaime Lomelin Guillen, who resigned from his position
in February 2015 because of a conflict of interest.
The appointments come amid implementation of historic reform
that has ended Pemex's decades-long monopoly in Mexico.
(Reporting by Adriana Barrera; Editing by Tom Hogue)