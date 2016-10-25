BRIEF-Arab Jordan Investment Bank posts FY net profit before tax 33.5 mln dinars
* board recommends FY cash dividend of 12 percent Source:(http://bit.ly/2jETeB0) Further company coverage:
LONDON, Oct 25 (IFR) - United Mexican States has started marketing a new long eight-year euro and a tap of its 3.375% euro note due November 2031, according to a lead bank.
Initial price thoughts on the benchmark January 2025 tranche are 140bp-145bp over mid-swaps, and 2.45% area on the 15-year tranche.
Bookrunners on the SEC-registered unsecured deal are BNP Paribas, Citigroup and Santander.
Expected ratings on the transaction are A3 negative/BBB+ negative/BBB+ stable. The deal is expected to price later today.
(Reporting By Laura Benitez; editing by Alex Chambers)
* board recommends FY cash dividend of 12 percent Source:(http://bit.ly/2jETeB0) Further company coverage:
* Recommends cash dividend of 30 percent for year 2016 Source:(http://bit.ly/2kGWWf9) Further company coverage:
* May disagrees with Trump move, UK won't follow suit -spokesman