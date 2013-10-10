Taiwan's Cathay Financial in talks to buy Bank of Nova Scotia's Malaysia unit
TAIPEI, March 9 Taiwan's Cathay Financial Holding Co said on Thursday that it is in exclusive talks to acquire the Malaysian unit of Canada's Bank of Nova Scotia.
MEXICO CITY Oct 10 Mexico could see a record level of foreign direct investment this year of more than $35 billion, President Enrique Pena Nieto said on Thursday.
Pena Nieto spoke at an event with Chrysler Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne, where the U.S. auto company announced an additional investment of $164 million to expand a plant in Ramos Arizpe in the Mexican state of Coahuila, bringing the company's total investment to $1.25 billion.
"Foreign direct investment during the first half of this year was more than $23 billion, nearly $24 billion, which undoubtedly contrasts with earlier investment and is in itself historic," Pena Nieto said.
"And yet given the potential Mexico offers, we forecast, and this is a preliminary forecast, that foreign investment could ultimately be over $35 billion at the end of the year," he added.
That would be the highest level of foreign direct investment on record, topping the $31.5 billion invested in 2007, according to data on the Mexican Economy Ministry's website.
Foreign direct investment was boosted this year by the Belgian-based beer giant Anheuser-Busch InBev's acquisition of Grupo Modelo, which went through at the end of May and brought in about $13 billion.
SAN FRANCISCO, March 8 An investor group led by former music executive Edgar Bronfman Jr has dropped out of bidding for Time Inc, the publisher of People and Sports Illustrated magazines, according to a source familiar with the matter.
* Expectations of strong U.S. payrolls after blockbuster ADP data