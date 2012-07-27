* Q2 profit 3.907 bln pesos vs 2.848 bln pesos year ago
* Revenue up 23 percent at 59.6 billion pesos
(Adds revenue, detail on profit)
MEXICO CITY, July 27 Mexico's Femsa
said on Friday that its second-quarter profit had risen 37
percent, boosted by higher sales at bottler Coca-Cola Femsa
as well as its convenience store chain.
The company, which co-owns bottler Coca-Cola Femsa with
Coca-Cola Co, said earnings had climbed to 3.907 billion
pesos ($293 million) from 2.848 billion pesos a year earlier.
Femsa, which also owns the Oxxo chain of convenience stores
and a 20 percent stake in Dutch brewer Heineken, said
revenue had rose 23 percent to 59.6 billion pesos from 48.5
billion pesos.
The company benefited from higher beverage sales at Coke
Femsa, which earlier this week said its second-quarter revenue
had risen 28 percent.
Femsa said sales at its Oxxo chain had increased 17.1
percent from the year-earlier period.
($1 = 13.3396 at end June)
(Reporting by Elinor Comlay; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)