MEXICO CITY, July 27 Mexico's Femsa said on Friday that its second-quarter profit had risen 37 percent, boosted by higher sales at bottler Coca-Cola Femsa as well as its convenience store chain.

The company, which co-owns bottler Coca-Cola Femsa with Coca-Cola Co, said earnings had climbed to 3.907 billion pesos ($293 million) from 2.848 billion pesos a year earlier.

Femsa, which also owns the Oxxo chain of convenience stores and a 20 percent stake in Dutch brewer Heineken, said revenue had rose 23 percent to 59.6 billion pesos from 48.5 billion pesos.

The company benefited from higher beverage sales at Coke Femsa, which earlier this week said its second-quarter revenue had risen 28 percent.

Femsa said sales at its Oxxo chain had increased 17.1 percent from the year-earlier period.

