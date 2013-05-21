MEXICO CITY May 21 Shares in Mexican bottling and retail company Femsa fell more than 4 percent to 134.34 pesos on Tuesday after Swiss bank Credit Suisse cut its view to underperform.

The bank on Monday night raised its price target for Femsa, which jointly owns Latin America's largest Coke bottler Coca-Cola Femsa with The Coca-Cola Co, to 130 pesos from 125 pesos.

Shares in Femsa were down 3.2 percent at 135.80 pesos in morning trading.