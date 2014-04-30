BRIEF-Innova Gaming Group's board cancels conference call originally scheduled on March 23
* Says board has decided to cancel conference call originally scheduled to be held on Thursday, March 23, 2017
MEXICO CITY, April 30 Mexican retailer and bottler Femsa on Wednesday said its first-quarter profit fell 5 percent as its main bottling business Coke Femsa paid more on debt and its share of Heineken's profit was hurt by one-time charges.
The company, which operates convenience store chain Oxxo and co-owns Coke bottler Coca-Cola Femsa with the Coca Cola Co, reported a profit of 2.488 billion pesos ($190.5 million) in the three months to the end of March, compared to 2.613 billion pesos a year earlier.
A pickup in sales of still beverages including water and new Oxxo store openings helped revenue climb 14.3 percent to 64.228 billion pesos, the company said.
Femsa holds a 20 percent stake in Heineken, the world's third-largest brewer, after selling its beer business to the Dutch company in 2010. Heineken said its first-quarter profit fell to EUR143 million from EUR 227 million in the first quarter of 2013.
Femsa's bottling business Coke Femsa earlier on Wednesday also reported a lower first-quarter profit on higher debt costs.
($1 = 13.06 pesos at end March) (Reporting by Elinor Comlay; editing by Andrew Hay)
SAO PAULO, March 21 Brazil's Estácio Participações SA, the target of a takeover attempt that would create the world's No. 1 for-profit education firm, has launched a probe into leaked emails about the deal that added to rising tensions with bidder Kroton Educacional SA .
SAO PAULO, March 21 Brazilian education firm Estácio Participações SA has hired ICTS Global Serviços de Consultoria Ltda to investigate a security breach that exposed emails exchanged between a top company executive and a legal adviser, a person briefed on the matter said.