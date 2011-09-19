* Mexico's main Coke bottler buys smaller firm

MEXICO CITY, Sept 19 Mexico's Coca-Cola Femsa (KOFL.MX), the largest Coke bottler in Latin America, said on Monday it agreed to buy Grupo CIMSA, a smaller Mexican bottler, in a deal worth about $836 million.

Cash-rich Coca-Cola Femsa has been on a buying spree since its two largest rivals in Mexico, Arca and Contal, combined earlier this year. [ID:nN20290348]

Coca-Cola Femsa said the latest acquisition, coupled with its planned purchase of another family-owned bottler announced in June, will give the company a sales volume representing half of Coca-Cola's total sales in Mexico.

"This new partnership will leverage the geographic fit of our ... territories (and) our shared best practices," Chief Executive Carlos Salazar said in a statement.

Grupo CIMSA is a family-owned Coca-Cola bottler mainly operating in the states of Mexico and Morelos in the center of the country, Coca-Cola Femsa said.

CIMSA shareholders will get 75.4 million newly-issued Coca-Cola Femsa shares valued at 118 pesos a share in the deal.

Coca-Cola Femsa will assume about 2.1 billion pesos ($160 million) in debt as part of the deal, the company said. At the end of June, Coca-Cola Femsa had net debt of 5.3 billion pesos and a cash balance of 16.7 billion pesos.

Coca-Cola Femsa shares closed up 0.75 percent at 123 pesos in local trading. The shares are up 20.5 percent this year.

The CIMSA deal is subject to regulatory approvals, Coca-Cola Femsa said.

Coca-Cola Femsa, which is a joint venture between The Coca-Cola Co (KO.N) and Mexico's Femsa (FMSAUBD.MX), said at the end of June it would buy Grupo Tampico in a deal worth about $790 million. [ID:nN1E75R2AG]

The bottler also bought a dairy products company in Panama in March, in an effort to tap into new trends in health and diet drinks. [ID:nN28209082] ($1 = 13.1571 pesos) (Reporting by Elinor Comlay; Editing by Tim Dobbyn, Phil Berlowitz)