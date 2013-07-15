MEXICO CITY, July 15 Mexican real estate investment trust Fibra Uno on Monday said it signed a deal to acquire a portfolio of commercial properties from MRP Group LP for 23.155 billion pesos ($1.81 billion).

Fibra Uno said in a statement with the Mexican stock exchange the deal includes 49 commercial properties, from which it expects to earn 1.768 billion pesos in annual revenue.

Fibra Uno was the first Mexican real estate investment trust that listed in 2011 and its certificates have risen nearly 130 percent since their debut. The shares were up 2.88 percent on Monday at 43.20 pesos.