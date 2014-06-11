MEXICO CITY, June 11 Mexican real estate
investment trust (REIT) Fibra Uno said in a stock
market filing on Wednesday that it issued 32.82 billion pesos
($2.52 billion) in new equity.
The share offering, 800.4 million new shares priced at 41
pesos each, closed on June 10 and was the company's third since
it first listed in 2011.
It was only the second share placement on the Mexican stock
exchange this year after Fibra Prologis raised
$538 million in an initial public offering earlier in
June.
REITs, known locally as fibras, issue certificates that
function like shares and allow investors to participate in
Mexico's property market without owning buildings.
Fibra Uno said it intended to use up to 100 percent of the
funds to finance new real estate purchases but could use up to
25 percent each for early debt payments and for real estate
development.
Shares of Fibra Uno were up 2.78 percent at 43 pesos in
midday trading.
($1 = 13.0320 Mexican Pesos)
(Reporting by Joanna Zuckerman Bernstein; Editing by Steve
Orlofsky)