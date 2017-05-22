MEXICO CITY May 22 Mexico's economy is headed in a better direction than analysts had expected at the start of the year but risks of "volatility" persist, Finance Minister Jose Antonio Meade said on Monday.

The finance ministry announced earlier on Monday that it had raised its 2017 growth estimate to 1.5-2.5 percent from its previous range of 1.3-2.3 percent.

(Reporting by Michael O'Boyle)