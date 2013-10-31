MEXICO CITY Oct 30 Mexico's economy likely recovered in the third quarter after a sharp slowdown in the first half of the year, lifted by stronger exports and government spending.

Growth in the quarter accelerated to about 0.9 percent compared to the prior three months, despite damage from twin storms last month, the country's finance ministry said late on Wednesday.

Latin America's No. 2 economy shrank in the second quarter by 0.7 percent, its first contraction in four years, as lower government spending and a slowdown in the construction sector weighed.

The central bank, which has cut interest rates three times this year to juice the economy, said there were signs the worst of the slowdown had passed and that no further rate cuts were advisable.

The cheery data comes after the country suffered its worst flooding on record when storms Manuel and Ingrid converged, killing more than 150 people and prompting the government to cut its 2013 growth estimate.

On Wednesday the finance ministry said the storms would crimp 2013 growth by 0.1 percentage point.

The government also said the economy likely grew about 1 percent on an annual basis in the third quarter, below the 1.5 percent annualized rate notched in the prior three months.

Meanwhile, Mexico's public sector ran a September fiscal deficit of 74.5 billion pesos ($5.79 billion).

Mexico's Senate is voting on a fiscal reform and budget proposal presented by President Enrique Pena Nieto that closes tax loopholes and imposes levies on unhealthy food, while expanding the deficit next year to boost growth.