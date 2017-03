NEW YORK May 8 Fitch Ratings on Wednesday upgraded Mexico's sovereign foreign currency credit rating by one notch to BBB-plus, citing the nation's strong macroeconomic fundamentals and expectations a new administration and Congress will pass structural reforms.

Fitch said the rating outlook is stable.

Moody's Investors Service has Mexico at Baa1 with a stable outlook, similar to Fitch. Standard & Poor's rates Mexico one notch lower at BBB with a positive outlook.