By Luis Enrique Martinez
| ACAPULCO, Sept 23
storms that flooded much of Mexico rose to 123 on Monday, and
large tracts of farmland were declared lost as the country
cleans up some of the worst storm damage in decades.
Miguel Angel Osorio Chong, Mexico's interior minister, gave
the new estimate of casualties from last week's Tropical Storm
Ingrid and Hurricane Manuel at a news conference in the heavily
damaged Pacific resort city of Acapulco.
He added that some 59,000 people had been evacuated from
their homes as recovery efforts continued across the country.
The agriculture ministry declared 613,000 hectares (1.5
million acres) of planted land "completely lost" as a result of
the storms, or about 3 percent of the country's total farmland.
It was unclear which crops were most affected, but a top
official with Mexico's sugar chamber said earlier on Monday that
the upcoming sugar harvest will be largely unscathed by the
flooding.
In southern Guerrero state, the most severely hit, dozens of
people were still missing and feared dead after a mudslide
caused by torrential rains buried 40 homes in La Pintada.
Five corpses were dug up from the village on Monday.
President Pena Nieto said over the weekend there was little
hope anyone had survived the village mudslide.
On Sunday, the president said Mexico's Congress will revise
its proposed 2014 budget to allow for more disaster spending
beyond the roughly 12 billion pesos ($938.91 million) available
in emergency funding.
The government is expected to provide a preliminary report
of the country's damaged infrastructure on Tuesday.
Mudslides and flooding buried homes and wrecked highways and
bridges in all but five of the country's 31 states, according to
government officials.