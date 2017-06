Asian imports of Iranian oil slow for first time since Jan 2016

* Asia imports 1.60 mln bpd of Iran oil in May, down 1.7 pct yr/yr * Japan imports tumble 47.8 pct yr/yr due in part to turnaround * Jan-May Asia imports up 30.5 pct yr/yr By Osamu Tsukimori TOKYO, June 30 Imports of Iranian crude by its four main buyers in Asia fell 2 percent in May from a year ago, marking the first year-on-year decline since January 2016, when Western sanctions were lifted leading to a spike in Tehran's exports. Iran's top four Asian buyer