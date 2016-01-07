DIARY-Top Economic Events to May 31
MEXICO CITY Jan 7 Mexico's central bank on Thursday said it sold $200 million of $200 million offered in an auction after the peso tumbled to a record low.
The central bank sold the dollars at an average weighted price of 17.6552 pesos per dollar. An auction is triggered when the currency is trading 1 percent weaker than its fix rate in the previous session. (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle)
