MEXICO CITY Feb 5 Mexico's central bank on Friday said it sold $156 million of $200 million offered in an auction.

The central bank sold the dollars at an average weighted price of 18.4623 pesos per dollar.

Earlier on Friday, the central bank sold $200 million in two auctions. The third auction was triggered because the currency was trading 1.5 percent weaker than its fix rate in the previous session. (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle)