MEXICO CITY, Sept 28 Mexico's FX commission on Monday said it would extend its current dollar auction regime, without any changes, through the end of November as the peso is battered by global market volatility.

Policymakers from the finance ministry and central bank said in a statement that they were watching global markets to see if they needed to adjust the program, which sells up to $400 million a day and was set to expire on Sept. 30.

A Reuters poll forecast Mexico would hold the program steady without changes even after the peso slumped to a record low last week. [ID: nL1N11Y0R4] (Reporting by Veronica Gomez and Michael O'Boyle)