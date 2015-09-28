(Adds market reaction, background)

MEXICO CITY, Sept 28 Mexico extended its dollar auction program to defend the peso on Monday for another two months amid a spike in global volatility that drove the currency to a record low last week.

Mexico's FX commission said in a statement it would extend its current dollar auction regime, without any changes, through the end of November.

While Brazil stepped up its intervention efforts last week, Mexico is reluctant to fight the market due to its commitment to a freely floating currency.

The peso reversed early losses to gain a slight 0.1 percent after the announcement. It has been punished this year amid a rout in emerging market currencies.

Policymakers from the finance ministry and central bank said in a statement that they were watching global markets to see if they needed to adjust the program, which sells up to $400 million a day and was set to expire on Sept. 30.

A Reuters poll forecast Mexico would hold the program steady without changes.

Since starting dollar auctions in December, Mexico's reserves have fallen by about 5 percent to around $183 billion as the country sold more than $15 billion. (Reporting by Veronica Gomez and Michael O'Boyle; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)