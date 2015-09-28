(Adds market reaction, background)
MEXICO CITY, Sept 28 Mexico extended its dollar
auction program to defend the peso on Monday for another two
months amid a spike in global volatility that drove the currency
to a record low last week.
Mexico's FX commission said in a statement it would extend
its current dollar auction regime, without any changes, through
the end of November.
While Brazil stepped up its intervention efforts last week,
Mexico is reluctant to fight the market due to its commitment to
a freely floating currency.
The peso reversed early losses to gain a slight 0.1
percent after the announcement. It has been punished this year
amid a rout in emerging market currencies.
Policymakers from the finance ministry and central bank said
in a statement that they were watching global markets to see if
they needed to adjust the program, which sells up to $400
million a day and was set to expire on Sept. 30.
A Reuters poll forecast Mexico would hold the program steady
without changes.
Since starting dollar auctions in December, Mexico's
reserves have fallen by about 5 percent to around $183 billion
as the country sold more than $15 billion.
