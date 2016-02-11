DIARY-Top Economic Events to May 31
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------
MEXICO CITY Feb 11 Mexico's peso tumbled to a fresh record low on Thursday as investors dumped riskier assets around the world due to fears of about a global economic slowdown and stress in the banking system.
The peso sank 1.5 percent to 19.2225 per dollar, its lowest since a 1993 revaluation, weakening even as the central bank sold $400 million in two auctions.
The peso has weakened for the last six sessions, plunging about 5.5 percent. (Reporting by Miguel Angel Gutierrez)
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $75 million - sec filing Source text - (http://bit.ly/2pgpRZi) Further company coverage: