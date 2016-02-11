MEXICO CITY Feb 11 Mexico's peso tumbled to a fresh record low on Thursday as investors dumped riskier assets around the world due to fears of about a global economic slowdown and stress in the banking system.

The peso sank 1.5 percent to 19.2225 per dollar, its lowest since a 1993 revaluation, weakening even as the central bank sold $400 million in two auctions.

The peso has weakened for the last six sessions, plunging about 5.5 percent. (Reporting by Miguel Angel Gutierrez)