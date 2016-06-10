MEXICO CITY, June 10 Mexico's peso tumbled on
Friday as concerns that Britain could leave the European Union
rocked riskier assets around the world, sinking to its weakest
level since February, when Mexico used a surprise interest rate
hike to defend its currency.
The dollar gained as much as 2.7 percent against the peso
at 18.7425 per dollar, the Mexican currency's
lowest level since Feb. 17, when Mexico's central bank made an
unscheduled rate decision and intervenened directly in the
foreign exchange market for the first time since 2009.
