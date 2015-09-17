(Updates with details of Fed decision)
MEXICO CITY, Sept 17 Mexico's peso gained on
Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve said it would hold
interest rates steady, boosting the chance the Mexican central
bank will keep borrowing costs on hold next week.
The peso briefly strengthened more than 1
percent to its best level in about a month before retreating to
16.4445 per dollar, up around 0.6 percent.
The U.S. Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged on
Thursday but left open the possibility of a modest policy
tightening later this year.
Yields on short-term Mexican interest rate swaps
bid lower as investors dialed back bets that Mexico could lift
its benchmark interest rate off a record low of 3 percent at its
next meeting on Monday.
The Fed's move "supports the peso, and in that regard gives
the Central Bank of Mexico extra time to act," Alberto Ramos, an
economist with Goldman Sachs, said in a telephone interview from
New York.
The peso's strength in the wake of the Fed decision will
give Mexican policymakers room to leave Mexican interest rates
on hold at a record low to help a sluggish economy gain steam,
analysts said.
The peso, the most liquid emerging market currency, has
suffered this year, hitting successive record lows as investors
bet higher U.S. interest rates could sap demand for riskier
assets.
Mexico has been expected to raise interest rates when the
Fed increases borrowing costs in order to try and prevent peso
losses from deepening further and driving up consumer prices.
But policymakers have said they are facing a dilemma, since
inflation is at a record low and the economy is sluggish.
Still, the Fed's move to hold rates could soon give way to
renewed speculation about when U.S. policymakers could act,
which could limit the peso's gains and even lead to renewed
losses in the weeks to come.
"This will provoke only temporary euphoria in markets," said
Jorge Gordillo, an analyst at CI Banco in Mexico City.
