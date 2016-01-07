DIARY-Top Economic Events to May 31
This Diary is filed daily.
MEXICO CITY Jan 7 Mexico's peso sank to a fresh record low on Thursday, sliding for the fourth straight session, after a steep drop in the Chinese yuan pushed investors around the world to dump riskier assets.
The peso shed more than 1 percent to 17.72 pesos per dollar, its weakest since a revaluation in 1993. (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
