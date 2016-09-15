By Jean Luis Arce and Noe Torres
| MEXICO CITY, Sept 15
MEXICO CITY, Sept 15 Mexico's peso is likely to
continue to plumb record lows as the U.S. presidential election
nears, leaving local authorities with few options after
intervention and interest rate hikes earlier this year did
little to halt its slide, analysts said.
The peso closed at a record low on Wednesday of
19.2745 per dollar after big losses that were partly fanned by
concerns U.S. Republican candidate Donald Trump could triumph
over his Democratic rival Hillary Clinton in November.
Those concerns deepened on Monday after a bout of pneumonia
compelled Clinton to take a break from the campaign trail. The
peso gained slightly on Thursday to trade around 19.2065 per
dollar.
"If the presidential race in the United States keeps
tightening, I think this will keep generating depreciation
pressures," said Alonso Cervera, an economist at Credit Suisse.
Two-month implied volatility on peso-U.S. dollar options
contracts on Thursday jumped to the highest since
Britain's surprise vote to leave the European Union in June. It
was the second highest level since 2012.
The surge points to expectations of further volatility.
As Clinton's lead over Trump narrowed through August into
early September, the peso slumped about 6 percent.
Trump has threatened to unwind the North American Free Trade
Agreement with Mexico and Canada and he has also pledged to
build a border wall and make Mexico pay for it.
On Thursday, Mexican Finance Minister Jose Antonio Meade
said the peso was being hit by speculation about the next move
by the U.S. Federal Reserve, lower oil prices and uncertainty
about the U.S. election.
But Meade said he was "unsure" if concerns about a Trump
victory were specifically weighing on the currency.
Analysts said policymakers have few tools to defend the
peso.
Earlier this year, Mexican authorities ended a dollar
auction mechanism that had done little to help the currency,
which has suffered since the slump in oil prices in late 2014.
The central bank hiked interest rates by 100 basis points
this year, but the currency is already trading back at levels
seen before the last hike in June.
Direct dollar sales would have little impact due to the size
of the peso market, analysts said. Mexico's peso is the second
most liquid emerging market currency behind China's yuan.
Further dollar sales would "just tickle (the peso) for a bit
and then it would keep weakening," said Pedro Tuesta, an analyst
at 4Cast in Washington.
(Additional reporting by Jemima Kelly in London; Writing by
Michael O'Boyle; Editing by Chris Reese)