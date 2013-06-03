MEXICO CITY, June 3 Mexico's Minera Frisco,
owned by billionaire Carlos Slim, said production at three of
its nine mines has been suspended, including its largest project
where a small group of workers engaged in an "illegal act."
The dissident workers are at the El Coronel gold and silver
mine in Zacatecas, central Mexico, the company said in a
statement on Monday to Mexico's stock exchange.
Work partially stopped at the mine on Thursday and fully
stopped on Friday, a spokeswoman said.
Mexico's national miners union accused the company on Monday
of provoking the conflict when a local manager announced the
"arbitrary" firing of 740 workers at the mine, even as the
company denied the allegation.
The union said in a statement that the company sought to
punish the non-unionized workers for criticizing a cut in
promised revenue-sharing payments, as well as seeking to
organize themselves.
Production was halted at the two other mines, San Francisco
del Oro and Minera Maria, because of contract disputes,
spokeswoman Concepcion Rivera said in an email.
The stoppages began on May 15 at San Francisco del Oro and
June 1 at Minera Maria.
El Coronel, which is undergoing a big expansion, produced
42,211 ounces of gold and 4,234 ounces of silver in the first
quarter of 2013, according to Frisco's latest quarterly report.
San Francisco del Oro, in Chihuahua state in northern
Mexico, produces gold, silver, lead, zinc and copper and has a
capacity to process 4,000 tons of ore a day.
Minera Maria, in Sonora state in the north of Mexico,
produces copper for copper cathodes.
Frisco shares fell 2.57 percent to 46.24 pesos. Earlier in
the day the shares fell by as much as 8.3 percent.