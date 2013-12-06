BT, banks and oil boost European shares ahead of U.S. jobs data
* BT jumps after Openreach deal (Recasts, adds detail and quotes, updates prices)
MEXICO CITY Dec 6 Mexico's Minera Frisco, controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim, said on Friday that operations at its top-producing El Coronel gold mine have been suspended due to what the company described as an "illegal" occupation by unionized workers.
El Coronel, located in the northern state of Zacatecas, has produced nearly 95,000 ounces of gold this year through September, according to Minera Frisco data. The disruption to operations began on Thursday morning, the company said, adding all of its other mines were operating normally.
* BT jumps after Openreach deal (Recasts, adds detail and quotes, updates prices)
LONDON, March 10 Asset manager Legg Mason is setting up a management company in Ireland to ensure it can still sell its funds to European Union clients after Britain leaves the bloc.
* Unit, W-Industries of Texas, LLC won two deepwater offshore projects valued at $30 million for integrated control systems to be executed in Gulf of Mexico Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: