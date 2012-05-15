European shares end the week higher on positive earnings and U.S. jobs growth
* Well-received earning updates lift Beazley, Hexpol, Skanska
MEXICO CITY May 15 Mexican author Carlos Fuentes has died at the age of 83, President Felipe Calderon said on Tuesday via his Twitter account.
Fuentes was known for works including The Death of Artemio Cruz and The Old Gringo. (Reporting by Liz Diaz, writing by Krista Hughes; Editing by Anthony Boadle)
* Well-received earning updates lift Beazley, Hexpol, Skanska
WASHINGTON, Feb 3 Chief executives of major U.S. companies huddled with President Donald Trump at the White House on Friday as the business community is increasingly split over how to respond to his policies, especially a travel ban announced last week.
MILAN, Feb 3 Italian luxury fashion group Salvatore Ferragamo plans to grow revenue at twice the market rate from 2017-2020, backed by a drive to improve performance at existing stores and updates to its product ranges, it said on Friday.