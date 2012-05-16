* Fuentes was translated into two dozen languages
* Outspoken author was a critic of U.S. foreign policy
* Winner of Spain's Cervantes prize
By Anahi Rama and Lizbeth Diaz
MEXICO CITY, May 15 Carlos Fuentes, one of Latin
America's best-known authors and a sharp critic of governments
in Mexico and the United States, died on Tuesday after a
literary career spanning more than five decades. He was 83.
Fuentes wrote more than 20 novels and several collections of
short stories. His most famous novels include "The Death of
Artemio Cruz," "The Old Gringo" and "The Crystal Frontier."
"The Old Gringo" was the first U.S. bestseller by a Mexican
author and was made into a 1989 movie starring Gregory Peck and
Jane Fonda.
Dividing his time mainly between Mexico City and London,
Fuentes dovetailed literature and social and political
commentary. He remained active and energetic to the end, and was
working on a new book.
Along with compatriot Octavio Paz, Colombia's Gabriel Garcia
Marquez and Peru's Mario Vargas Llosa, Fuentes brought Latin
American literature to a global audience in the second half of
the 20th century. His work was translated into two dozen
languages.
"He left an enormous body of work which is an eloquent
testimony to all of the big political problems and cultural
realities of our time," Vargas Llosa said of Fuentes in a
message posted on his daughter's Twitter account.
Local media said Fuentes died in a Mexico City hospital
after suffering a hemorrhage at home, although some originally
reported heart problems.
He won major literary prizes, including Spain's coveted
Cervantes award. He was often seen as a strong candidate for a
Nobel Prize, but it eluded him. Paz, a close friend until the
two fell out in 1988, is the only Mexican to have won the Nobel
Prize for literature.
Born in Panama in 1928, Fuentes spent much of his early
years in the United States, Chile and Argentina, following his
father's diplomatic postings. He went on to study law and
published his first novel at the age of 30.
A dapper dresser and elegant public speaker, Fuentes was an
open critic of Mexico's entrenched political system under the
Institutional Revolutionary Party, which ruled the country for
71 years before it was ousted in 2000 elections.
He was also a frequent critic of the U.S. role in the civil
wars of Central America in the 1980s and lambasted the effects
of U.S. immigration policy on Mexican migrant workers in his
mid-1990s novel, "La Frontera de Cristal" (The Crystal
Frontier).
"They know they need migrant Mexican labor, without which
their harvests, services and many aspects of life would go to
ruin," Fuentes once said, calling U.S. policy a farce.
Mexican President Felipe Calderon and other political and
cultural leaders, including British author Salman Rushdie and
new French President Francois Hollande, also paid tribute to
Fuentes. His remains will lie in Mexico City's Palace of Fine
Arts on Wednesday to allow people to pay their last respects.
"I profoundly regret the death of our beloved and admired
Carlos Fuentes, writer and universal Mexican," Calderon wrote on
his Twitter account.
"Carlos Fuentes was one of the most brilliant writers of the
20th century in Mexico," Mexican writer and essayist Enrique
Krauze said.
PROLIFIC
The prolific Fuentes said he never suffered from writer's
block. He told Spain's El Pais newspaper during a recent visit
to Buenos Aires that he had just finished one book and was
already starting another.
"My system for staying young is to work a lot, to always
have a project on the go," he said in the interview, published
on Monday. "Here among my books, my wife, my friends and my
loves, I have plenty of reasons to keep living."
Fuentes also wrote plays and essays and spent some years as
a Mexican diplomat, mainly in Europe.
His critical eye was at work from the start of his career.
His first novel in 1958, "La region mas transparente" (Where
the Air is Clear), was not only a look at life in Mexico City,
now ironically one of the most polluted cities in the world. It
also examined how the Mexican Revolution of 1910-1917 had
created a new and wealthy elite but did nothing for the
impoverished and indigenous masses.
Fuentes said he always wanted to be a writer, inspired by
the tales of Mexico told to him by his grandmothers.
"I think that I became a writer because I heard those
stories - all the stories that I didn't know about Mexico, about
my own land," he said in a 2006 interview with The Academy of
Achievement, a U.S group that highlights the work of leaders in
various fields.
"They were the storehouse of these great tales of migrants,
revolution, highway robberies, bandits, love affairs, ways of
dressing, eating - they had the whole storehouse of the past in
their heads and their hearts."
Fuentes is survived by his wife, journalist and television
presenter Silvia Lemus, and a daughter. His other two children
died before him.
