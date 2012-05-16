* Author to be buried next to children in Paris
* Mexican president speaks at memorial
By Lizbeth Diaz
MEXICO CITY, May 16 Mexicans bid farewell to
renowned author Carlos Fuentes on Wednesday in an emotional
tribute attended by the president and the country's most
prominent intellectuals before a planned burial in France.
Fuentes, who died suddenly on Tuesday at 83 after an
internal hemorrhage, was one of Latin America's best-known
novelists and was still active until the very end of his life
working on books and participating in events.
His wife Silvia Lemus said the writer's ashes will be taken
to Paris where his two children, who both died young, are buried
and where he served as an ambassador.
"We still don't know (when). It is a very difficult moment
to decide," Lemus told reporters at the elegant Palacio de
Bellas Artes in Mexico's historical center where President
Felipe Calderon, Mexico City Mayor Marcelo Ebrard and others
remembered the writer's most moving works.
"Carlos Fuentes will live on through his works, his words,
for generations of Mexicans. His thought, his books, his
criticism, will never die," the president said. "Carlos Fuentes
only passed away to be loved more."
Fuentes wrote more than 20 novels and several collections of
short stories and was a frequent critic of Mexican governments
and U.S. policies toward Latin America.
His most famous novels include "The Death of Artemio Cruz"
and "The Old Gringo," which was made into a 1989 movie starring
Gregory Peck and Jane Fonda.
Fuentes, who split his time between Europe and Latin
America, was Mexico's ambassador to France from 1975 to 1977.
France's new leftist president, Francois Hollande, added to
the outpouring of comments after the writer's death on Tuesday.
"I pay tribute to the committed man, resistant to norms and
dogmas, who keenly defended a simple and dignified idea of
humanity," Hollande said in a statement.
Lines of admirers waited in the mid-morning sun to file past
the coffin draped in the Mexican flag to pay their respects to
Fuentes who, along with Colombia's Gabriel Garcia Marquez and
Peru's Mario Vargas Llosa, brought Latin American literature to
a global audience in the second half of the 20th century.
An habitual commentator on contemporary issues, Fuentes had
recently criticized the frontrunning candidate for Mexico's July
1 presidential election, Enrique Pena Nieto.
Pena Nieto aims to bring the Institutional Revolutionary
Party (PRI), which ruled Mexico for seven decades until being
voted out in 2000, back to power but has been criticized as an
intellectual lightweight.
Last December, Pena Nieto mistakenly said one of Fuentes'
most famous books was written by a different author after the
candidate failed to name three books that had influenced him.
"Fuentes did not mince words and was not afraid to call Pena
Nieto out as a small man," said retiree Jose Luis Gonzalez as
the memorial service.
(Writing by Mica Rosenberg; Editing by Anthony Boadle)