MEXICO CITY Oct 26 The Group of 20 economic powers will urge members to take decisions to reduce economic uncertainty when policymakers meet early next month, Mexican Deputy Finance Minister Gerardo Rodriguez said on Friday.

Mexico will host finance ministers and central bankers from the bloc of advanced and developing countries next weekend.

Rodriguez told reporters that uncertainty was costing jobs and putting pressure on global growth.

Asked if Spain should seek financial aid, he said it was up to countries to take their own decisions, but added that in general, firewalls had to be used for them to be effective. (Reporting by Krista Hughes)