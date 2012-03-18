MONTEVIDEO, March 18 Mexico will include possible steps to blunt the impact of sharp capital flows on the Group of 20's agenda after discussions with Latin American neighbors, Finance Minister Jose Antonio Meade said on Sunday.

Mexico, which holds the G20's rotating presidency this year, hosted a seminar about G20 priorities on the sidelines of meetings of Inter-American Development Bank. The bloc's only Latin American members are Brazil, Mexico and Argentina.

Meade said via his Twitter account that suggestions from the region would help to enrich the work of the G20, including a push to develop better ways to absorb capital flows in financial systems and tools to administer flows better. (Reporting by Krista Hughes)