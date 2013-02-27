MEXICO CITY Feb 27 Mexican airport operator
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico (GAP) posted a 10.5 percent
drop in fourth-quarter profit on Wednesday, as revenue fell and
it spent more servicing debt.
The company said fourth-quarter profit
fell to 527 million pesos ($40.94 million) from 589 million
pesos in the year-earlier period.
Quarterly revenue fell 3.3 percent to 1.214 billion pesos
compared to 1.256 billion pesos a year earlier.
GAP's Mexican shares rose 0.09 percent to close at 78.09
pesos before the company reported results.
Railroad company and miner Grupo Mexico holds 29.6 percent
of GAP's shares.
GAP has been battling Grupo Mexico in Mexico's courts to
enforce internal bylaws that say no minority shareholder can
hold more than 10 percent of GAP's shares.
Earlier this week, a Mexican court ruled that the airport
operator could not prevent Grupo Mexico from holding more than
10 percent of its shares. GAP said it will appeal this ruling.