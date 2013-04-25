MEXICO CITY, April 25 Mexican airport operator
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico (GAP) said on Thursday its
first-quarter profit rose 26.4 percent, helped by lower
operational costs at its airports and higher passenger traffic.
The company said first-quarter profit climbed to
537.16 million pesos (US$43.55 million) from 424.93 million
pesos a year ago.
GAP has been embroiled in a long-running ownership
disagreement with miner Grupo Mexico, battling the
company in Mexico's courts to enforce internal bylaws that say
no minority shareholder can hold more than 10 percent of GAP's
shares.
Grupo Mexico owns nearly 30 percent of the airport
operator's shares.
Quarterly revenue rose 4.5 percent to 1.30 billion pesos
compared to 1.25 billion pesos a year earlier.
GAP shares closed down 2.4 percent at 66.62 pesos.