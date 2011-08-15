MEXICO CITY Aug 15 Mexican airport operator Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico (GAPB.MX) (PAC.N) said it will not take part in a Brazilian airport project because it does not believe it is viable.

GAP, which said in June it was considering the project in Natal, Brazil, said on Monday that conditions imposed by regulators made the airport an unattractive project.

Brazil has been looking to upgrade its airports before it plays host to the 2014 World Cup and the 2016 Olympic games.

GAP is locked in a court battle with Grupo Mexico (GMEXICOB.MX), which has been trying to increase its stake in the airport operator. [ID:nN17179943]

Last month, peer Asur (ASURB.MX) (ASR.N) said it would likely not participate in a bid for an airport concession in Brazil, citing weak returns on that kind of venture. (Reporting by Veronica Gomez Sparrowe; editing by John Wallace)