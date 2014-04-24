MEXICO CITY, April 24 Mexico's Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico (GAP) said on Thursday its first-quarter profit rose 21 percent, helped by a pickup in passenger traffic and spending on airport services.

The company, which operates airports in Mexico's Pacific region, said first-quarter profit rose to 649 million pesos ($49.7 million) from 537 million pesos in the same period a year earlier.

Revenue in the January-March period rose 10 percent to 1.432 billion pesos.

Shares in GAP closed flat at 78.95 pesos on Thursday before the results.

($1 = 13.06 pesos at end March)

(Reporting by Christine Murray and Elinor Comlay; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)